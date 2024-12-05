Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Packaging Co. of America worth $47,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock opened at $243.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

