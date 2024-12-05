Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 11,077 Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 172,850 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 111.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 19.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,463.75. The trade was a 1.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

