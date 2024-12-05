Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $456,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,028.25. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KNSA opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.