Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $388,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Timken by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Timken by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 2.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,322,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

