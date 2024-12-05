Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 138.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,816 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,632 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3,395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,780,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,677 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after acquiring an additional 901,485 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

