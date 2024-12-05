Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $420,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 548.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $981,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,601.36. The trade was a 59.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $7,279,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,040.80. This trade represents a 41.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $10,116,030 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

