Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 339.50 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 339.50 ($4.31), with a volume of 623691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.50 ($4.17).

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 321.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 317.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,475.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

