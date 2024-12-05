PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $79.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

PAR Technology stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 2.20. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,950,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 14.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 219.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 36.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 889,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

