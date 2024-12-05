Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $830.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,499,960 shares in the company, valued at $104,999,600. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 234,805 shares of company stock worth $2,401,889 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

