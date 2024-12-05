Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27.20 on March 7th

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.20 ($0.35) per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 783 ($9.95) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 738.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 751.13. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 511.64 ($6.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 868 ($11.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £25,139.52 ($31,943.48). 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

