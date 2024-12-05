Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Unilever's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

