Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,572,000 after buying an additional 76,629 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $696.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $431.98 and a 52 week high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

