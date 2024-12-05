Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,306.40. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. This represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 131,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 83.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.