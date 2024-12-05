Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

