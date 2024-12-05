PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,318 Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Medallion Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 51,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

MFIN stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.11. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.88 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

