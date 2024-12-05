PDT Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,542 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $343.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. Leerink Partners began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. This trade represents a 6.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

