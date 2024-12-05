PDT Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $640,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $692,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 82.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

CNB Financial stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 14.90%. Analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CNB Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

