PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Flotek Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.24. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Flotek Industries from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

