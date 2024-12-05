PDT Partners LLC Sells 19,498 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ON24 by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.51. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 568,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,830.15. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,242.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 421,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,266.23. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,741 shares of company stock valued at $736,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

