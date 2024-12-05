PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $213,000 in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IAS opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $240,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

