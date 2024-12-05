PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $260,000 in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.89. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

