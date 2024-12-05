Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 4,040,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,352,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,316.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,677.23. This trade represents a 32.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $111,512.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,765.93. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $3,271,961. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,217.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

