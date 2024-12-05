Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 81245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Peninsula Energy Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
Peninsula Energy Company Profile
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peninsula Energy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.