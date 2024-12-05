PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.
PennantPark Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 378,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $8.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
