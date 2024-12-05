PensionBee Group’s (PBEE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 217 ($2.76) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of LON PBEE opened at GBX 149 ($1.89) on Monday. PensionBee Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 191 ($2.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.16. The firm has a market cap of £335.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 4.23.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company’s technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

