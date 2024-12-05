PensionBee Group’s (PBEE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 217 ($2.76) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company’s technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
