Personal Assets (LON:PNL) to Issue GBX 1.40 Dividend

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PNL stock opened at GBX 497.89 ($6.33) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 494.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 489.67. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,145.25 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 464.50 ($5.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 500 ($6.35).

In other Personal Assets news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £270.05 ($343.14). 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

