Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-$0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,876,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,165. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

