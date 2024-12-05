Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.89. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

