Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,622.80. This trade represents a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,067 shares of company stock worth $35,261,572 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of BROS opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 186.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
