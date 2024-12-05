Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 184,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 95.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,079 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth $10,132,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 25.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,627.84. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,047,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,741,295.98. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

