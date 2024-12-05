Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading 11.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Approximately 10,092,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 1,631,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Physiomics Trading Up 11.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physiomics

In other news, insider Peter Sargent acquired 459,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,590.90 ($5,833.42). 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

