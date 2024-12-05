Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of CHWY opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

