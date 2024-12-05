Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 1,006 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.56. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $1,205,089.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,298.20. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,994. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.