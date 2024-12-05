Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Energizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Energizer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its position in Energizer by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $155,311.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,998.32. The trade was a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

