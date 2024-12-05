Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,422,385 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 1,948.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,495,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $42,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 53.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 26,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 42.5% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evolent Health by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 406,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 10.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

EVH stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.45. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

