Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 9,387 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Repligen worth $48,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 149.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 850,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Repligen by 240.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 425,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after buying an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 26.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after buying an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Repligen by 39.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 121,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

