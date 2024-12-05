Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $51,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

