Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $2.13 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 745.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

