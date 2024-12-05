Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $1.86 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,898,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,822,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 772,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

