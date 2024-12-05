Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of Sigma Lithium worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 57.2% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,092,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,265 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 1,572.2% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,134,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,248,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 18.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 174,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 3.9 %

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

