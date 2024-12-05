Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $103.35 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $104.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on CRH. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

