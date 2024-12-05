Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.