Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.