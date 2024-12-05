Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.17. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

