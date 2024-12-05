Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.36% of American Woodmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,998,315.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $958,090. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Woodmark

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

