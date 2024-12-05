Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB opened at $120.47 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

