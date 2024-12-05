Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Buys Shares of 600 RH (NYSE:RH)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in RH by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in RH by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in RH by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.73.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,034.20. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $376.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.32. RH has a 1-year low of $212.43 and a 1-year high of $398.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

