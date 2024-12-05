Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Purchases New Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $186.99 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $187.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.91.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,952. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.41.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

