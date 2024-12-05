Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $613,000 in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Porch Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 78,892 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRCH opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,596. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.18.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

