Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 236,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mirion Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,041,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 241,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,857.99. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $285,939 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

